Darwin braces for impact as tropical cyclone bears down

The first cyclone of the season is threatening northern Australia, triggering commonwealth assistance as the Top End bunkers down.

Tropical Cyclone Fina is expected to intensify as it approaches the Northern Territory, prompting a warning for locals to prepare for heavy downpours and destructive winds.

Federal help has been offered to the NT government as it prepares for Cyclone Fina, which weakened to a category one system overnight.

Darwin has been placed in a "warning zone" amid fears the system could intensify into a destructive category three system later on Friday.

Emergency generators have been sent by the Commonwealth to areas set to be affected as federal officials assist the NT government's disaster response plan.

"What I would say to Northern Territory communities right now is your fellow Australians are with you," federal Emergency Management Minister Kristy McBain told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

Top End residents have been stocking up on basics with bottled water, bread, canned goods and other household supplies flying off supermarket shelves.

Darwin locals have been warned to brace for winds that could damage houses and vehicles, fell trees and cut power while "throwing around the outdoor furniture".

Cyclone Fina is expected to intensify back into a category two system while tracking southwest on Friday, approaching the Cobourg Peninsula and Tiwi Islands.

Schools have reportedly been closed "until further notice" in the Minjilang and Warruwi communities in the West Arnhem region as well as the Tiwi Islands' Milikapiti and Pirlangimpi.

Multiple Top End weekend sports and entertainment events have also been cancelled.

There was a chance the cyclone could reach category three intensity late on Friday or early Saturday as it moved into Van Diemen Gulf, north of Darwin.

A warning zone was in place on Friday for Darwin, the Tiwi Islands and Cape Hotham to Warruwi, including the Cobourg Peninsula, Minjilang and Gunbalanya.

Destructive wind gusts up to 155km/h may develop between Cape Don and Warruwi on Friday as the system nears the coast, extending to the Tiwi Islands early on Saturday and possibly to Darwin later in the day.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in coastal areas between the Tiwis and Warruwi from Friday, extending to the coast and nearby inland areas, including Darwin, on Saturday.

A dangerous storm tide may threaten the Tiwis and between Cape Hotham and Warruwi.

Senior Meteorologist Angus Hines said Darwin residents could expect potentially damaging winds on Saturday from lunchtime.

"Those very strong winds could bring down trees, cause damage to vehicles and houses and it could lead to power outages, throwing around the outdoor furniture, fences and roof panels."

Rain will also intensify across Darwin on Saturday, leading to potential flash flooding.

Conditions in the Top End are set to ease by late Sunday as the system moves to Western Australia.

Darwin residents have been urged to have an emergency plan and shelter at home, with most buildings made to withstand cyclones.

Cyclone Tracy was the most devastating system to hit Darwin, killing 66 people on Christmas Day, 1974.