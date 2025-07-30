Surge warning for entire NZ coast after quake near Russia

Photo: USGS / Screenshot

All New Zealand coastal areas are now covered by a warning of tsunami activity following a magnitude 8.8 earthquake near Russia earlier today.

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) made the announcement about 2pm, saying that strong currents and unpredictable surges were expected to reach the country about midnight.

In an update this afternoon, Otago Civil Defence said the earliest expected surge arrival time for the region's coast was between 2.30am and 3am tomorrow.

Nema says strong currents and surges can injure and drown people, and there is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

The agency is warning people in or near the sea to move out of the water, off beaches and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries

The threat of a tsunami was reassessed after the earthquake was upgraded from magnitude 8 to 8.7. It has since been upgraded again, to 8.8. The quake struck off the eastern coast of Russia before noon on Wednesday (NZ time).

Nema earlier said there was no threat to New Zealand, but after the upgrade to 8.7, the threat had to be checked again.

Image: Nema

Warnings of "hazardous tsunami waves" and evacuations stretching across the Pacific Ocean have been issued.

Waves reaching more than 3 metres high were possible along some coasts of Russia and Ecuador, while waves of 1-3m were possible in Japan, Hawaii, Chile and the Solomon Islands, the US Tsunami Warning System advised.

Smaller waves were possible along coastlines across much of the Pacific, including the US West Coast. The Philippines and Indonesia have also issued alerts.

World reacts after quake

Meanwhile, there were no injuries reported after what is being called the strongest earthquake "in decades" off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, but evacuation was ordered for a small town in the Sakhalin region after a tsunami warning, regional governors said.

"Today's earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors," Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.

He said that according to preliminary information there were no injuries, but a kindergarten was damaged.

A tsunami with a height of 3-4 metres was recorded in parts of Kamchatka, Sergei Lebedev, regional minister for emergency situations said, urging people to move away from the shoreline of the peninsula.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was shallow at a depth of 19.3km, and was centred about 125km east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000 along the coast of Avacha Bay.

The Japan Weather Agency upgraded its warning, saying it expected tsunami waves of up to 3 metres to reach large coastal areas starting around 0100 GMT. Broadcast NHK said evacuation orders had been issued by the government for some areas.

A television screen in Tokyo shows a news report on Japan Weather Agency's tsunami warning. Photo: Reuters

Factory workers and residents in Japan's northern Hokkaido evacuated to a hill overlooking the ocean, footage from broadcaster TBS showed.

"Please evacuate quickly. If you can move quickly to higher ground and away from the coast," a newscaster on Japanese public broadcaster NHK said.

The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a warning of "hazardous tsunami waves" within the next three hours along some coasts of Russia, Japan, Alaska and Hawaii. A tsunami watch was also in effect for the US island territory of Guam and other islands of Micronesia.

Hawaii ordered evacuations from some coastal areas. "Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected," the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management said on X.

An evacuation order for the small town of Severo-Kurilsk, south of the Kamchatka peninsula, was declared due to the tsunami threat, Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko said on Telegram.

Several people sought medical assistance following the quake, Oleg Melnikov, regional health minister told Russia’s TASS state news agency.

"Unfortunately, there are some people injured during the seismic event. Some were hurt while running outside, and one patient jumped out of a window. A woman was also injured inside the new airport terminal,” Melnikov said.

“All patients are currently in satisfactory condition, and no serious injuries have been reported so far.”

The Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said it was a very powerful earthquake.

"However, due to certain characteristics of the epicentre, the shaking intensity was not as high ... as one might expect from such a magnitude," it said in a video on Telegram.

“Aftershocks are currently ongoing ... Their intensity will remain fairly high. However, stronger tremors are not expected in the near future. The situation is under control.”

Areas under threat in NZ:

All coastal areas of the North Island, Great Barrier Island, the South Island, Stewart Island and the Chatham Islands.

- additional reporting Reuters