'Serious' crash closes highway near Waitahuna

State Highway 8 is closed near Waitahuna after a "serious" crash late this afternoon.

Police said the two-vehicle crash was reported about 4.50pm.

"Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries."

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was closed between Ford Rd and Alexander Rd.

The agency said the crash was serious, and motorists were urged to avoid the area or delay their journeys if possible.