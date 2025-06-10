Clear direction for Shotover wastewater plant, says ORC

The Shotover wastewater treatment plant. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A clear indication had been given to what needs to be done to the Shotover wastewater plant, the Otago Regional Council says, after the Environment Court released its decision.

The regional council said in a statement it welcomed yesterday's decision from the court, which approved an application for an Enforcement Order over the Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In January, the regional council sought an enforcement order from the Environment Court to address current compliance issues at Queenstown Lakes District Council’s Shotover treatment plant, which followed the issuing of two abatement notices and 10 infringement notices.

“The decision paves the way to begin a plan of action so QLDC is able meet its consent obligations and achieve compliance against the Court’s Orders,” council chief executive Richard Saunders said in a statement.

The order gave a clear indication of what was required to operate, remedy and upgrade the wastewater plant, he said.

The court said the treatment plant upgrades currently being undertaken, being the installation of a new Modified Ludzak-Ettinger (MLE) plant, clarifier and supporting infrastructure so that the new MLE plant and clarifier are operational, and resource consent RM2008.238 by the end of the year.

The respondent must construct a calamity pond for treated wastewater at the treatment plant and to have the calamity pond available for use by the end of 2027.

The Enforcement Orders cover off operations and management manual, staff training, sampling and monitoring, repairs and improvements to the wastewater plant, upgrades to the plant and a new Disposal Field solution; the latter requiring a consent application be made for a new disposal system by May 2026, which must be implemented by December 2030.

- APL