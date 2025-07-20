Stationer has the Midas touch

Alyssandra Skerrett with her two NZ Pride in Print Awards gold medal-winning entries

A solo Queenstown stationer/printer — competing against the ‘big boys’ — has once again struck gold at the recent New Zealand Pride in Print Awards, held in Auckland.

Alyssandra Skerrett’s Striking Stationery won two gold medals and three highly commendeds to go with the 21 golds and 11 highly commendeds she’d picked up at 10 previous annual awards functions.

Her golds were for a cookie wrap for local cafe Bespoke Kitchen and a 70th birthday ‘Let’s Get Physical’ invite she produced for local fitness guru Anne Oliver.

Skerrett also received highly commendeds for her cookie wrap in another category — the first time she’s received two awards for the one product — as well as for her Christmas Eve ‘Santa’s Surprise Bags’ and a Christmas checklist.

Having started her business in 1996, she attributes her success to originality and innovation — "taking someone else’s dream and having the imagination to put it into print" — as well as producing "a perfect print".

Skerrett also thinks she’s the only entrant who designs and prints all her work by herself.

PrintNZ chief executive Ruth Cobb says she "continues to wow the judges year after year with her outstanding entries".

"Her bespoke creations showcase exceptional craftsmanship, and in recent years she has taken her talents even further by successfully expanding into categories such as packaging.

"Her work is a shining example of creativity and excellence in print."

Carmen Tough, senior account manager with her supplier B&F Papers, says Skerrett’s "amazing work is an absolute showcase of creativity backed by quality paper".