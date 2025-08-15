The puck stops here for Stampede

SkyCity Stampede goaltender Aston Brookes stops Phoenix Thunder’s Cole Beckstead’s penalty shot earlier this year. PHOTO: JAMES ALLAN PHOTOGRAPHY

The top two inches may well be the difference between Queenstown’s SkyCity Stampede lifting the Birgel Cup for the 10th time this weekend, or coming home second-best.

Stampede will take on Botany Swarm in Auckland in the best-of-three 2025 New Zealand Ice Hockey League (NZIHL) finals, this Saturday, Sunday and, if required, Monday night.

Veteran Stampede goalie Aston Brookes, 32, the league’s top goaltender this season with 512 shots against and a 91.02% save percentage, says while it’s disappointing not to be hosting the final in Queenstown, "it’s really only ourselves to blame".

"We didn’t deserve it with the way we played through the regular season."

Brookes puts their "turbulent" year down to a season-long mental battle.

Aside from games against cellar-dweller Canterbury Red Devils, Stampede’s only back-to-back wins came against Phoenix Thunder in their semi.

"We’ve struggled to really commit ourselves 100% to games, and then we’ll lose and go, ‘oh, shivers, we really can’t be doing that’, and then turn it round the next night," he says.

"In my eyes, it’s just been in our heads ... we’ve been known for never giving up and just battling all game, every game, and we have definitely not played like that all year."

Though if the Stampede performance during their home semis is anything to go by, they may be clicking at the perfect time.

Brookes is acutely aware of the battle ahead, though.

Swarm, he says, were "shafted" by the West Auckland Admirals in last year’s semi and are desperate for the win — they last lifted the Birgel in 2011, when they beat Stampede in Auckland.

"They want it ... but they know we’ll be coming for them.

"I think if we can turn it on like we did for the semis, we’ll have quite a good shot."

While the games will be livestreamed, a watch party’s being hosted at Queenstown Ice Arena, this Saturday, complete with goal lights, a snow machine, spot prizes and score prediction competition.

That’s free to attend — night skate tickets cost $20 per person, including skates.