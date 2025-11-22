Two beds, one bath, 2 million

1 Suburb St, Queenstown, goes to auction today. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After almost 70 years in one family’s ownership, a central Queenstown lakefront property, ripe for an architectural masterpiece to be built on it, is up for auction — on-site — at noon today.

Constructed in 1957, a charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom pad is on an elevated, triangular 524sqm section right across Park St from Lake Wakatipu’s shoreline, with road frontages also to Veint Cres and Suburb St.

Hanging in the lounge is a print of farmer Veint’s stockyards, his farm stretching down what is now Veint Cres.

It is thought when matriarch Constance Clayton bought the section she was worried it was too far out of town, when in fact it is only minutes from the Queenstown Gardens and CBD.

The house itself has a renovated kitchen, new flooring and a new roof, "but really it’s just the land value that will carry it," local Colliers director/sales consultant Fred Bramwell, who is marketing the property with colleague Zach Hylton, said.

"It does have setbacks, but you can get a decent-sized house on there, over multiple levels."

Mr Bramwell said "buyer inquiry has been reasonably strong from around New Zealand".

The capital valuation of 1 Suburb St is $2.12 million.

philip.chandler@odt.co.nz