'Multiple' motorcycles involved in crash near Queenstown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been transported to hospital after a "multiple motorbike crash" near the Devils Staircase south of Queenstown.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were called to the crash in Kingston Rd about 4pm today.
Two ambulances responded.
One patient, in a moderate condition, was being transported to Lakes District Hospital.
Another patient, in a minor condition, was assessed and treated at the scene, the spokesperson said.A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they responded crews from Kingston, Frankton and Queenstown to the "multiple motorbike crash".
A police spokesman confirmed they were in attendance and managing traffic.