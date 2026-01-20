Tuesday, 20 January 2026

'Multiple' motorcycles involved in crash near Queenstown

    By Tim Scott
    Photo: ODT files
    One person has been transported to hospital after a "multiple motorbike crash" near the Devils Staircase south of Queenstown.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were called to the crash in Kingston Rd about 4pm today.

    Two ambulances responded.

    One patient, in a moderate condition, was being transported to Lakes District Hospital.

    Another patient, in a minor condition, was assessed and treated at the scene, the spokesperson said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they responded crews from Kingston, Frankton and Queenstown to the "multiple motorbike crash".

    A police spokesman confirmed they were in attendance and managing traffic.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

     

