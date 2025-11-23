Highway resilience plans

Queenstown. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Queenstown's two links to the outside world will be hugely improved in coming years, subject to funding.

As part of the government’s South Island resilience projects, seven "corridors", vulnerable to natural disasters, have been identified, including the 40km-plus stretch of State Highway 6 (SH6) between Queenstown and Kingston, and the 41km stretch of SH6 between Arrow Junction and Cromwell.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has now developed a $9.2million work programme for the former, with funding approved from the National Land Transport Fund to continue detailed design and consenting.

Costs are still to be determined for the latter, but pre-implementation work’s scheduled to run through till late next year.

Additionally, a $22.4m programme of work has been identified for SH94, between Milford Sound and Te Anau Downs, and another $25.6m for work on the 155km section of SH6 between Hawea and Haast.

Implementation, though, is subject to funding being approved in the 2024-’27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP), where projects are prioritised.

An NZTA spokesman says if additional funding’s required above what’s available in that NLTP, it may be sought in the ’27-’30 NLTP.