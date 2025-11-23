1970s holiday home expected to fetch over $4m

259 Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd is up for sale. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A park-like hectare for sale at Queenstown’s Lake Hayes contains a redwood-clad 1970s house that’s been one family’s holiday home over four generations.

With a distinctive roof line mirroring the Remarkables mountains and Coronet Peak, the two-level four-bedroom house was designed by architect Hugh McAllum.

The portholes upstairs and sloping roof windows were said to be technologically ahead of their time.

The property’s framed by Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd and Mill Stream, with the land initially covered in bare grass.

The sweeping driveway’s now lined with cedars, beeches, oaks and sycamores.

Two sequoias were planted after the original co-owner won a Fulbright scholarship to the United States in 1957.

On the slope towards Mill Creek are varieties of walnuts, larches, ashes and more sycamores.

The property’s being marketed for deadline sale, closing December 10, by Arrowtown-based Luxury Real Estate New Zealand directors Terry Spice and Nick Horton.

Their information memorandum says the land, just a few sections from Lake Hayes, "invites the creation of a statement residence, one that pays homage to its natural beauty and further elevates the legacy of the past 50 years".

Spice says to date "a wide range of potential purchasers have inquired and/or viewed the property, from locals wishing to upgrade their current location and usable land area to expat Kiwis thinking of returning home after successful careers abroad".

"Additionally there’s strong interest from people in adding this stunning parcel to their current portfolio of desirable assets."

It’s thought the property’s market value is $4million-plus.