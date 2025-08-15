Besties to battle for bragging rights

Preparing to battle each other on Saturday are WHS A netball co-coaches Rebekah Frear (ARC Frankton Arms Tavern), left, and Cam Murphy (Legends). PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

A battle of the besties is brewing at the Queenstown Events Centre this Saturday.

In the Wakatipu Netball League Premier final, ARC Frankton Arm Tavern will go into battle against Legends.

Playing for the former is Rebekah Frear.

Her Wakatipu High School A team co-coach Cam Murphy’s playing for the latter.

While last year Frear was on the court and Murphy was coaching their charges in the Premier final, this year it’s a different (net)ball game.

ARC are seasoned finalists, but Murphy says most of her Legends teammates — almost of whom are former WHS students — haven’t been in this position since they were at school.

"I think we’re the serious underdogs — we came out of the first round in fifth, and we won our semifinal by one point in overtime last Thursday [against Queen Bees] ... it was a buzzer-beater shot."

And while Frear says her team are unbeaten this year, they’re not taking anything for granted.

They were in the same boat last year, but lost to WHS A in the last minute of last year’s final.

The Premier final starts at 1.30pm, following the Senior A final, at 12.30pm, between ARC Lakes Building and WHS C.

The Senior B final, between ICAN and WHS Mawhero was scheduled for 11am, but may be played tonight, instead.