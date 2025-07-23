Appeal after $750k damage to Frankton houses

Police are appealing for information after Queenstown houses were damaged, costing an estimated $750,000.

In a statement today, Detective Senior Sergeant Regan Boucher said police are investigating burglary and wilful damaged thought to have occurred between 8pm on Friday, July 18 and 8am the following day.

"It is believed the offender has entered a number of properties on Omeara Street, Frankton, and caused significant damage to the properties.

"Initial indications suggest there has been in excess of $750,000 worth of damage during the incident."

Police are making inquiries to identify and locate those responsible.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in the Omeara St area.

People who have information were asked to contact police on 105, with the reference number 250719/1583.

