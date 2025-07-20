Queenstown ice swimmers' cool milestone

Following her maiden one mile swim, Bethany Rogers is helped out of Blue Lake by fellow Queenstown ice swimmer Anneke Veenstra. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Two incredibly hardy Queenstown ice swimmers have accomplished what’s considered the sport’s ultimate challenge — the ice mile.

Anneke Veenstra, 45, and Bethany Rogers, 35, who both competed at the world ice swimming champs in Italy early this year, swam the one mile (1.6km) distance at last week’s national ice swimming champs in Blue Lake, St Bathans.

An open water version of last year’s champs which were held in a pool, swimmers still only wear one standard cap, swimming costume and goggles in water under 5°C — the lake was a ‘balmy’ 4.9°C.

However, instead of racing each other they swim individually, accompanied by an inflatable rescue boat — times don’t really matter, but for the record Veenstra took just over 29 minutes and Rogers just under 37 minutes.

To attempt an ice mile you first have to have successfully completed 500m and 1km ice swims.

Nineteen swimmers last week attempted the distance — a New Zealand record.

Their achievements now await ratification by the International Ice Swimming Association.