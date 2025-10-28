Police dog bites man who allegedly punched woman in Dunedin mass brawl

Photo: File

A Dunedin man was bitten by a police dog after allegedly punching a woman in the face during a mass brawl outside a central city nightclub.

The 36-year-old man was fleeing the scene of the fight on foot in Princes St at 2.35am on Sunday when a police dog handler told him to stop where he was, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

He refused, and as a result, the dog was released who very quickly caught up with the man and bit him.

Moments before police arrived, the man had allegedly been involved in a mass brawl outside a Dunedin nightclub in Princes St.

During the fight, the man allegedly punched a woman in the face.

He was charged with male assaults female, Snr Sgt Bond said.

About five to seven people were involved in the brawl.

A 37-year-old man — also involved in the fight — was arrested for repeatedly bottling a man at the traffic lights near Jetty St after the brawl, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was charged with assault with a blunt instrument.

Both men were bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court on October 30.

Investigations were ongoing into the actions of the other participants, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Just over an hour earlier, police broke up another fight in the Octagon.

Snr Sgt Bond said the 32-year-old man involved in the fight had bail conditions not to threaten or use violence against anyone, and was arrested for breaching those conditions.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz