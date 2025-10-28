Positively playful spirited spectacle, a fabulous fair

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Klex Peroy, 6, of Dunedin, plays on an inflatable during The Extravaganza Fair, held at Bayfield Park on Saturday.

Featuring market stalls, arts and craft, food, musical entertainment and children’s shows, the family-friendly fairground wrapped up in Dunedin yesterday after spending three days in the city over Labour Weekend.

Its next stops include two-day stints in Invercargill and Cromwell, next month.