Hiding grocery thief attempted to bite officers when found: police

The alleged theft happened at Mosgiel New World. Photo: Google Maps

A Mosgiel woman hid after being chased by employees of the grocery store she allegedly stole from.

The 21-year-old tried to bite police once they found her hiding spot in the Mill Park Industrial area in Factory Rd, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

At about 11am yesterday the woman stole a basket full of groceries from Mosgiel New World.

She fled, however, was followed by staff from a nearby business and a supermarket employee.

The woman ran and hid in the Mill Park Industrial area, until police found her.

Officers went to arrest the woman. However, she attempted to bite and kick police.

The stolen basket of groceries was located and returned.

The woman was charged with theft and police resistance and is set to appear in Dunedin District Court today.

- By Evie Sinclair