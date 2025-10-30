Car flips on icy Dunedin motorway

The accident occurred in icy conditions on Dunedin's Northern Motorway. File photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A driver lost control of his car and the vehicle flipped on an icy Dunedin motorway yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 45-year-old man lost control when travelling north on the city's northern motorway (State Highway 1) near Pigeon Flat about 6.14am.

Snr Sgt Bond said the vehicle went into the ditch on the left-hand side, the doors dug into the bank and the vehicle flipped.

There was evidence of ice in the area, he said.

Police took a blood sample but did not believe alcohol was involved.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment. Hato Hone St John could not provide further information.

- By Evie Sinclair