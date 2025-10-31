Bungling boozer leads cops on 'very short foot chase'

An allegedly intoxicated man causing chaos in the main street of an Otago town twice attempted to flee police on foot.

Waikouaiti residents called police after watching the 39-year-old man stumbling around Main St, at 10.45am holding a bottle of booze, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

When officers went to arrest the man for breaching his bail conditions of not consuming alcohol, he took them on a ‘‘very short foot chase’’.

A few metres later, he was arrested and taken to the Dunedin City Police Station.

Later that afternoon, while being carted off to court, the man again took off from officers and ran off, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Around 100 metres down the road, police again arrested the man and he was taken back to the station.

He would appear in court today charged with resisting arrest and escaping custody.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz