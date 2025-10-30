Tip jar swiped from Dunedin cafe

A man who stole a tip jar from a Dunedin cafe was found to have meth utensils when he was arrested, police say.

The 24-year-old male allegedly stole a tip jar from a cafe in Princes St at 3pm yesterday, Senior Seargent Anthony Bond said

When police spoke to the man, who was still walking around the Octagon, he produced the cash from the tip jar.

Police arrested the man for theft and returned the tip jar to the cafe.

Snr Sgt Bond said while searching the man after the arrest police located a meth pipe and utensils.

The man was charged with theft and possession of methamphetamine utensils, he said.

- Evie Sinclair