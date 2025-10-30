'You stole the very heart of our family': Methed-up driver jailed

Alan Weir was killed on his way to work when a truck driver high on meth collided with his car. Photo: Supplied

A meth-fuelled Dunedin truck driver has been locked up after causing a fiery fatal crash.

Jeremy Lee, 44, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday and was jailed for three years and two months.

The defendant earlier admitted a charge of drug-impared driving causing the death of 65-year-old Alan George Weir, of Waimate, and a charge of dangerous driving.

Lee was working the night shift as a truck driver and was seen swerving and crossing the centre line during his journey from Christchurch.

He crossed the centre line while driving over Merrys Stream bridge, near Waimate, and Mr Weir, of Waimate, who was on his way to work at 6am on September 11.

The victim’s car became lodged under the truck — and the trailer unit on the truck Lee was driving went up in flames.

Lee and another truck driver, who stopped to help, pulled Mr Weir from his car.

CPR was administered, but Mr Weir died at the scene.

Lee was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital and a blood sample revealed 90 nanograms of methamphetamine per millilitre of blood in his system — the high-risk level is 50ng.

He was on parole conditions at the time, including one not to consume alcohol or drugs.

Jeremy Lee outside the Dunedin District Court after pleading guilty to causing a meth-fuelled fatal crash. Photo: ODT Files

In a statement to the court this afternoon Mr Weir’s wife Kerri Weir described the huge loss she and her family suffered.

She said her husband would call her every day at work after lunch to chat.

“I was waiting for that phone call from him that never came,” she said.

“Alan was a very special man, he was my soulmate, and you took that away from us.”

She remembered Alan as a hero “because he stopped a maniac on the road even though he didn’t do it intentionally”.

Mr Weir’s daughters also gave victim impact statements.

“His loss has created a void in our lives that can never be filled,” one said.

“The ripples of your actions will be felt by my family and me for the rest of our lives.”

All remembered their father as a loving, helpful and kind man.

“You stole the very heart of our family and you left a hole so big it will never be filled,” another daughter said.

Counsel Brendan Stephenson said his client had an addiction to methamphetamine, but had reached out to a residential rehabilitation programme.

“He acknowledges this tragic event that he’s caused can't go in vain he needs to change”

“It’s really the start of a journey for him.”

Judge Hermann Retzlaff took into account Lee’s addiction and considered he was genuinely remorseful for the harm he caused.

In imposing sentence the judge noted the high level of methamphetamine in Lee’s system - nearly double the high-risk limit - and the dangerous driving before the crash.

He acknowledged the victim’s family and thanked them for the statements read to the court.

“Mr Weir is clearly dearly missed and his death is a tragedy,” Judge Retzlaff said.

