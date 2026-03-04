Lunar eclipse glows in South

The progression of the lunar eclipse as seen from Ranfurly. Photo: Amy Hughes

It's the celestial highlight of the year: a total lunar eclipse - and sky watchers in the South were out to capture it.

Ian Griffin, of Tūhura Otago Museum, and The Mix's columnist said New Zealand was perfectly placed to see the event.

The Moon slipped into Earth's shadow just before 10pm yesterday and re-emerged early this morning.

Sunlight, filtered and reddened by the atmosphere, lit up the lunar surface.

There won't be another total lunar eclipse from here until December 2028.