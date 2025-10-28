Farmers, residents criticise support

Mark Mitchell. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Many in storm-ravaged South Otago and Southland say the government is "out of touch" after offering an "utterly pathetic" $150,000 in financial support in the wake of last week’s major weather event.

Minister for Emergency Management Mark Mitchell said the weather event had been given a medium-scale classification and he announced the government had contributed $100,000 to mayoral relief funds — $75,000 to the Southland region and $25,000 to the Clutha district — to help the communities.

By noon, the Ministry for Primary Industries contributed an additional $50,000 to the funds — split evenly between Southland and Clutha.

"This significant weather event has caused prolonged power outages in large areas of the lower South Island, as severe winds and heavy rain caused damage across the region," he said yesterday.

"The government’s contribution to the mayoral relief funds meets the request from local leadership and will support local welfare, resilience building and recovery efforts, including cleanup."

The funds were in addition to other support that may become available from other agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

The medium-scale classification unlocks further support for farmers and growers, which could include tax relief, and enables MSD to consider rural assistance payments and activating Enhanced Taskforce Green.

Mr Mitchell said mayoral relief funds were intended to help fill gaps quickly where an immediate need existed.

It was not a replacement for insurance and costs covered by other funding sources.

He said mayoral relief funds helped communities to "bounce back" after an emergency.

"Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help individuals, whānau, community organisations, and marae."

However, the announcement did not buoy those living in the regions, according to social media comments about the funding yesterday.

One person said, "pathetic. Utterly pathetic".

Another said, "whoopty Doooo! That’s morning tea paid for".

"How far do they think that will go. Talk about out of touch," another asked.

Others said New Zealand included the South Island and the government should be giving more financial support to those affected, rather than sending money to Ukraine and Gaza.

"Charity always begins at home. Kiwis first."

Another said, "this government is such a joke, they don’t give a damn about their people".

Western Southland dairy farmer Kaylene Bennett has lost more than $16,000 worth of milk in one day because of the power outage on her 470-cow farm alone since the storm.

She said it was only the kindness of two neighbouring farm owners that she was able to milk her cows in their sheds which had generators.

As for the government’s mayoral relief fund, she said some places were under "tremendous stress and pressure right now" and the funding was really a "wee drop in the ocean".

"It needs to come to the areas that are majorly affected and it needs to go to the organisations that can make a difference."

She said $150,000 was "not really enough" to help one of the country’s largest dairy producers.

"I think in reality, that the government’s out of touch with most things.

"It’s like a thin spread of butter on toast — very thin.

"You might need a little bit more Marmite with that, Mr Luxon."

However, Winton dairy farmer Tim Driscoll was "pretty happy" that some money was now available and believed more would come as the government learnt more about the situation.

He said many farmers had travelled to Christchurch to get generators to keep their milking sheds running, but he knew of some dairy farmers who still had not been able to milk their cows since last Thursday.

"We’re just getting stuff done — that’s what we do as farmers. We’re sorted.

"We just don’t worry about waiting for the government to sort us out.

"We’ve got to look after ourselves.

"Most people I know would be like that."

He believed the mayoral fund was geared toward those in the community who did not have that capability.

He hoped more funding support would become available from MPI and the Ministry of Social Development in the coming days.

"I think this’ll get them started. It’s better than nothing."

— Farmers and growers who require support are encouraged to contact their local rural support trust on 0800 787 254.

