Otago well-represented on Potts podiums

While Sam Ruthe and Sam Tanner stole the show at the Potts Classic at the weekend, Otago athletes celebrated their own success.

Seven Otago athletes picked up 10 medals at the inaugural New Zealand short-track championships in Hastings, run in conjunction with the national summer circuit event.

It was the first time the shortened version had been held in New Zealand, after changes to World Athletics criteria allowed countries without indoor facilities to a run a short-track event instead.

Athletes battled through the cold and a headwind in Hastings but still punched well above their weight.

Otago longjumpers Felix McDonald and Shay Veitch always have a big battle in the sandpit — Veitch won the national title in Dunedin last year, while McDonald was second — and Saturday was another instalment.

McDonald was crowned the champion with a best jump of 7.47m, while Veitch won silver with his leap of 7.43m.

Veitch also starred on the track, winning bronze in the 60m in 6.97sec.

Luke Moffitt won gold in the men’s 300m hurdles in 38.49sec and silver in the 60m hurdles in 8.75sec.

Toby Martin won bronze in the 300m hurdles in 42.17sec.

Jorja Gibbons came home strongly to win bronze in the women’s 60m in 7.67sec, and Ryan Young won bronze in the men’s triple jump in 14.28m.

Veitch and Hayato Yoneto were part of the New Zealand men’s side that won the 4x100m relay in 39.69sec, and Gibbons was part of the New Zealand women’s team that won the 4x100m relay in 46.57sec.

The summer circuit heads to Whanganui this weekend for the Cooks International Classic, which also features the national mile championships.

Athletics Otago will host its own Otago track mile championships, Otago 10,000m championships and Otago combined event championships at the Caledonian this weekend.