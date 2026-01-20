Rare chance to catch quality sides

The McMillan Hockey Turf, Harbour Terrace. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

It has been a long wait for the Dunedin hockey faithful to catch a glance of international hockey on their home turf.

But that all changes tomorrow when the Summer of Hockey tournament gets under way, featuring the Black Sticks — who last played in Dunedin in 2007 — Japan, the United States and a New Zealand A side at the McMillan turf.

The four-team, three-nation tournament will feature three round-robin games before a finals day on Sunday.

Hockey New Zealand chief executive Michelle Hollands is rapt to start 2026 with international hockey at home.

"It’s great to have some internationals, especially this quality, and being able to bring them to Dunedin," Hollands said.

"We haven’t had a lot of late, so both to grow our own connection to our hockey whanau and bring the Black Sticks brand back into New Zealanders’ eyes and then ... take it out to the local communities ...

"It’s great for the Dunedin community and great for the team to get that far south again."

Hollands praised the Dunedin community’s support for the tournament, which is being hosted in partnership with the Dunedin City Council and the Otago Hockey Association.

"We’ve got council support, we’ve got your charitable trust support — the Dunedin community has really got in behind it, so it’s really nice to have that partnered experience and be heading somewhere else."

The Black Sticks had a standout 2025 season, winning the Nations Cup and the Oceania Cup, qualifying for the 2026 Hockey World Cup at the latter event.

The Dunedin tournament is the start of the team’s buildup for another big year.

"The big goal is to medal in 2032 in Brisbane, but between now and then, you know, we’re trying to get consistently back in the top six, top eight in the world, so that’s the goal for the World Cup.

"We’ve got Nations Cup in June, which is what we won last year, so hoping to repeat that success and give the girls a really good quality buildup to the World Cup.

"To see our girls win that back-to-back would be pretty exciting."

The Black Sticks open their tournament against the US tomorrow night.

New Zealand A meet Japan in the afternoon.