Drivers cautioned following snow, ice

Otago drivers are being urged to take extra time and care getting to work this morning, following a frigid overnight burst of snow and ice.

MetService meteorologist John Law said snow started falling across the Otago and Southland regions yesterday afternoon, including in the hill suburbs of Dunedin.

Late yesterday afternoon, a New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesman warned some state highways in Otago would be affected as the weather system moved up the South Island.

"Road users are being warned of winter driving conditions on State Highway 87 from Mosgiel to Kyeburn, and on State Highway 85 from Alexandra to Palmerston, and are asked to travel with caution.

"People should plan ahead and consider delaying travel where warnings are in place."

Mr Law said overnight temperatures were expected to plummet below zero in many parts of the southern regions and snow was expected to fall as low as 200m — particularly in Central Otago.

Mr Law said that could make travel a little dicey this morning.

"You’re looking at some really cold air, but also moisture running through the region that could fall as snow."

He said snowfall was expected to stop by 7am this morning, but that did not mean the danger was over.

"Taking that extra time and care on the roads really will pay off first thing tomorrow.

"It’s worth saying that even if it has not snowed, we’ve seen the wet weather come through and those icy temperatures, particularly for those inland parts and over the higher parts, dipping down below freezing, which could mean there’ll be some icy spots on the roads as well.

"So, watch out for that, especially if you’re up before dawn."

He said isolated showers were expected to fall during the day today, and it would still be cold enough inland for those showers to fall as snow.

"Hopefully, we’ll start to see the temperatures pick up once the sun comes through, but it’s still going to be feeling pretty cold, even as we head through the daytime tomorrow with highs of only around 11°C."

He said another front was expected to push through this evening, but it would only bring showers.

The rest of the week would be far more settled — a welcome relief, he said.

