Four people taken to hospital after head-on crashes, one involving a caravan

Two people were transported to Dunedin Hospital, one with serious injuries, after a crash involving a caravan near Waikouaiti.

Police were called to the crash close to the Waikouaiti River bridge about 10.20am yesterday.

"Two cars — one towing a caravan — are reported to have collided," a police spokesperson said.

State Highway1 was blocked for a time and diversions were temporarily put in place.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two patients were treated at the scene and taken to Dunedin Hospital.

One person was in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition.

They responded with an ambulance, first response unit, and Prime (primary response in medical emergencies) vehicle, the spokesperson said.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said traffic on SH1, between McGrath Rd and Ramrock Rd, was temporarily diverted until about 1.40pm.

Emergency services respond to the scene of a crash between two vehicles, one towing a caravan, on State Highway1 near Waikouaiti yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

— One person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash near Queenstown.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of the two-vehicle crash in Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd, Ben Lomond, at about 3.30pm yesterday.

The road had been blocked both ways and contractors were called to tow the vehicles away and clear the road, the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded with two ambulances, one first response unit and one helicopter to the scene.

Two patients were assessed and treated at the scene.

One patient, in a moderate condition, was transported to Lakes District hospital by road.

The other, in a serious condition, was airlifted to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

