Golden arches rise in Green Island

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The golden arches are up as the new McDonald’s in Green Island nears opening.

A McDonald’s spokesman said local franchisees Justin and Eterei Stonelake were excited that everything was running to plan for the new Green Island restaurant to open on May 13.

The restaurant would employ more than 60 people and new staff were now training in other Dunedin restaurants.

Construction started in September for the restaurant, which includes a playland, McCafe and dual-lane drive-through, he said.

The restaurant will be Dunedin’s fourth McDonald’s.

All four are operated by the Stonelakes. - APL