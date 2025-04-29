Airport to start $12m terminal extension

Queenstown airport. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Queenstown Airport is set to start the next major project in its capital development programme.

Over the next 14 months, the terminal building will be extended north towards the airfield to provide 800sq m of new office and operational space for Air New Zealand, Planebiz, and the Aviation Security Service.

Fitout of the new space and renovation of existing offices will then proceed in stages. The overall project is scheduled for completion early in 2027, the airport said in a statement yesterday.

"This will give airline staff working behind the scenes a much better work environment, and will also improve operational efficiency," project manager Greg Emms said.

The extension would include a non-passenger screening room where airport workers, contractors, and visitors would undergo security checks before entering restricted areas.

The project also incorporated significant electrical upgrades.

A new 1.5 MVA transformer would be installed and connected to the high-voltage network at Lucas Place. A new main electrical switch room and a new airfield ground lighting power centre would also be constructed. Once these were operational, the existing Airways power centre building would be demolished.

"This is an important investment in resilience," Mr Emms said.

"Queenstown Airport is an essential community asset, and we need to ensure our critical infrastructure is robust."

In total, the project would cost about $12 million.

Queenstown Airport was also spending about $10m on the final two stages of a programme to seismically strengthen the structure of the terminal, and increase its ability to withstand an earthquake.

The project involved a combination of structural steelwork, bracing, micropiling, and the reinforcement of columns. Contractors have started in the baggage hall and will soon move into the check-in area, then into the centre of the terminal. The work is all being done at night and is expected to take about 17 months to complete.

"This seismic strengthening project underscores Queenstown Airport’s commitment to the safety of our passengers, staff, and wider community," chief operating officer Todd Grace said.

"It is also an important part of our efforts to enhance the airport’s infrastructure and our preparedness for a natural disaster."

