Ford recalling hundreds of popular utes

The recall notice is for Ranger and Everest utes made between 2022 and 2025. Photo: Supplied

Hundreds of Ford utes are being recalled because of a problem that could cause them to crash.

Ford has issued a recall notice for Ranger and Everest utes made between 2022 and 2025, with an Everest 3L Lion engine.

It said due to a manufacturing defect, the left engine camshaft sprocket might fracture.

"As a result, the engine could stall leading to a sudden loss of motive power whilst driving."

That could cause an accident, which could result in serious injury or death, it said.

It said owners of affected vehicles would be contacted in writing.

The Australian recall notice referred to almost 13,500 vehicles being affected.

A spokesperson for Ford said there were 647 in New Zealand, or about 1.4 percent of the vehicles sold in the four-year period.

"Ford NZ will be reaching out to customers about this recall if they are affected, but there is nothing they need to do at this stage - a stop drive has not been issued, so they can continue to drive their vehicles as normal."