Renewed call for help to find missing man

Graham Russell Smith was reported missing on the evening of Sunday 10 November, after going for a walk on Doctor Track on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkway. Photo: Supplied / Police

The search for an elderly man missing for a week has made no progress over the weekend, police say.

Graham Russell Smith, 77, was last seen near Porirua on 10 November. He was reported missing after going for a walk on Doctor Track on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkway.

Police said no new leads have been found in the past couple of days.

"Police are now asking anyone who was on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkways last Sunday afternoon from 4pm onwards to contact us and describe where you went," police said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

"Even if you did not see anyone matching Graham's description, rescuers are hoping to narrow down potential areas of interest.

"If you can help, please call 111 and reference the file number 241111/3559."

Last week police said the CCTV image above was taken earlier on the day he went missing.

He was also wearing a dark blue puffer jacket when he was last seen, police said.