Rocker Jimmy Barnes suffered 'unbearable' pain after Dunedin visit

Jimmy Barnes, 68, and wife Jane Mahoney in hospital after he suffered hip problems thought to have occurred while he was in Dunedin for a concert last week. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Australian rock singer Jimmy Barnes has announced the cancellation of his upcoming shows after a medical emergency while leaving Dunedin last week.

Barnes shared the news through Instagram on Saturday night, revealing he experienced a sharp pain in his hip while departing Dunedin on Thursday morning.

By late Thursday night, the pain had escalated to an "unbearable" level, prompting him to seek immediate medical attention in Australia.

Barnes said doctors recommended an urgent remedial medical procedure to address the issue, followed by a course of physiotherapy.

"These doctors don’t muck around! Providing all goes to plan, I’m expected to make a full recovery in six weeks."

The unexpected turn of events impacted his scheduled solo performances this month and next.

"As you know, I hate to let anyone down, but I’m also never going to compromise the quality of my gigs.

"I apologise for the inconvenience this will cause everyone — I hate moving shows! — but thank you for understanding", he said.

Barnes was in Dunedin for his "Hell of a Time" tour, performing at the Regent Theatre on Wednesday.

His tour included earlier stops in New Plymouth, Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington, and came just months after he had emergency cardiac surgery.

Despite the recent setback, Barnes assured fans his team was working to reschedule the affected shows, and all ticket holders would be updated with new information as soon as possible.

The music community and fans of Barnes expressed their support and wishes for his swift recovery.

