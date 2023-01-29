Runanga man found safe and well after going bush

Martin O'Brien was found in a hut about 20km from his car. Photo: supplied

A West Coast man reported missing earlier this week has been found alive and well after an extensive search.

Martin O'Brien unexpectedly left his home in Runanga and did not return as planned after telling his family he was going into the bush on Sunday last week.

He was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police and search teams extensively canvassed the West Coast this week and found his blue Mazda on Friday near Bell Hill Rd in Moana.

In a statement this afternoon, police said Mr O'Brien, aged in is 60s, was found in a hut roughly 20km from his car.

Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said a hut book entry had been noted in the Jacko Flat hut on Tuesday from Mr O’Brien.

Search teams were redeployed following this information and went to the next hut along, Top Crooked hut, where another hut book entry indicated that he was heading to Lake Morgan hut.

Lake Morgan hut was checked and he wasn’t there, nor was there a hut book entry.

This drone image shows some of the terrain searched for Martin O'Brien. Photo: NZ police

Teams began searching the area and one returned to Jacko Flat hut where they found Mr O’Brien alive and well.

Snr Sgt Kirkwood said search teams went above and beyond in dense West Coast bush and hot weather to look for him.

“The area is very thick West Coast bush and the teams searched in over 25 degree heat to find Mr O’Brien.

"The teams did an awesome job."

Those searching include LandSAR volunteers, including a search dog team, Kotuku Surf Lifesaving, Police Search and Rescue, and Air West Helicopters from Reefton.