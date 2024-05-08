Woman accused of impersonating police officer to get ex-partner in trouble

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A woman is in hot water with authorities after allegedly impersonating a police officer to get her ex-partner in trouble with their landlord.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police went to an address in Mornington, Dunedin, at 6.30pm on Tuesday where they arrested a woman for impersonating a police officer.
On April 10, the 27-year-old woman called the property management company for her ex-partner’s rented home from a private phone number.
The woman told the company she was a police officer and was calling to speak about the tenant.
She then gave the company incorrect information about her ex-partner.
The woman’s ruse was debunked, police were contacted and they made inquiries into the incident.
She was arrested yesterday and charged with impersonating a police officer.