Runaway truck on footpath just missed pedestrians

A runaway truck narrowly missed pedestrians as it rolled backwards and mounted the footpath before smashing into an ANZ bank building.

A witness at the scene saw the driver parked in the Octagon in central Dunedin before it began to move yesterday afternoon.

"He was on the phone when the truck rolled backwards straight across the footpath and narrowly missed me," the witness said.

The driver was running down the road after the truck as it rolled down George St.

Cars are damaged by a runaway truck which narrowly missed pedestrians yesterday after rolling down George St shortly before 5pm. The truck also hit part of the ANZ bank building. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The truck reversed all the way from the Octagon down to the corner of George St and Moray Pl and ploughed into two cars parked outside ANZ.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the driver had parked the truck and walked to Bath St.

"As this was happening the truck began to slowly roll down the hill, mounting the footpath before picking up speed and returning to the road, crossing the centre line and smashing into the ANZ roof cover and two parked cars."

Dunedin police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John were all in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said no-one was injured in the 4.45pm accident.

