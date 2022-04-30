Security roller door didn't stop latest ram-raid

Photo: ODT files

Neighbouring businesses say the shop that was ram-raided in South Auckland last night had heavy security measures in place.

A youth allegedly involved was located with a broken leg by police following the latest ram-raid near Auckland Airport.

Police said the group smashed through the front doors of clothing store Icebreaker about 3.20am in John Goulter Dr.

They took clothing and were seen fleeing in a second vehicle.

The vehicle sped down State Highway 20, and failed to stop for police.

The group later crashed through a school fence in Bader Dr in Māngere.

Officers found the injured person and recovered the stolen property.

Police transported the young man to hospital for treatment and are still looking for four others.

A worker in the area says the store was well protected by a security roller door and the offenders must have hit the store with significant force.

Fifteen to 20 ram raids are being reported each week across the country by members of the Dairy and Business Owners Group.

Almost all the children involved in ram raids in recent weeks are not in school, Oranga Tamariki says.

Smash and grabs using a car have appeared to be on the rise, with police saying they are often carried out by young people looking for thrills or content for TikTok.