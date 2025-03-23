Serious single-vehicle crash in Clutha district

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash in Owaka Valley Rd in Owaka.

Police were called about 2.45pm.

A police spokesman said the vehicle had gone through a fence and into a ditch.

He could not confirm any injuries at this stage.

The road is currently closed and the Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible, police said in a statement.