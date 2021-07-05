Monday, 5 July 2021

Seven new cases in managed isolation

    There are seven new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand to report today.

    ‌Four of the returnees travelled from Singapore, while the others arrived on a flight from India via Qatar on June 29 and United Arab Emirates via Malaysia on July 2, respectively.

    All are staying at an MIQ facility in Auckland.

    In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said four people with Covid-19 had since recovered.

    The number of active cases in 39 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2402.

    People from three Australian states and the ACT are able to travel to New Zealand quarantine-free again from today, with the partial reopening of the transtasman travel bubble.

    Those from Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and ACT can travel here with evidence of a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test within 72 hours of boarding.

    Sydney Covid case in Wellington

    So far, 2726 people have been identified as contacts of the infected Sydney man who visited Wellington between June 19 and 21.

    Of those, 2,670 (98%) of people have returned an initial negative result, an increase of 21 negative test results since yesterday.

    Thirty-three people have been granted a clinical exemption, while 22 require no further action.

    The remaining person is being actively followed up by contact tracing teams.

    Anyone who is symptomatic should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing, the Ministry advised.

     

     

