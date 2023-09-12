Snow closes Milford Road

Crews were out early this morning to begin clearing State Highway 94. PHOTO: WAKA KOTAHI / MILFORD ROAD

Southland's Milford Road has closed for the night due to heavy snow and ice as a cold front moves over the South Island tonight.

MetService says strong and cold westerlies are forecast to bring snow showers to parts of the South.

Heavy rain in Fiordland and strong winds for Otago, Southland and the Canterbury High Country are likely from mid-week.

The Milford Road (State Highway 94) closed at 4.30pm yesterday, as up to 20cm had been forecast to fall near the Homer Tunnel.

The road reopened at 11.30am today, but Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency closed the route again at about 4.30pm.

A spokesman for Waka Kotahi said the road would likely re-open tomorrow morning after clearing work.

However, the avalanche hazard would rise on Wednesday night and into Thursday as heavy rain falls, so further closures would very likely be required, he said.

MetService late this morning revised its heavy snow warning for today, advising that snow showers were now likely until Wednesday morning, with up to 3cm at the summit expected.

Meanwhile, snow watches remain in place for other alpine roads including the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, which is expected to get light snow showers until about 2pm today.

Further north, snow showers were possible about the higher parts of Arthur's Pass (SH73) until 8pm today, while a warning has been lifted for the Lewis Pass (SH7).

The area is being monitored due to the risk of avalanche. PHOTO WAKA KOTAHI/ MILFORD ROAD

Heavy rain, strong winds for parts of South

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for parts of the South Island from mid-week, MetService advised.

In Fiordland, between 80mm to 110mm of rain was expected, mainly about the ranges, from midnight on Wednesday until 8pm on Thursday.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Westland, south of Otira, for most of Thursday and this may be upgraded to a warning.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

A strong wind watch is in place for Southland and Otago from 9pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday, and for the Canterbury High Country for most of Thursday.

Severe northwest winds may become severe in exposed places.