Super Saturday reaches 100k vaccine target

Kiwis have smashed the government's 'Super Saturday' goal of 100,000 vaccine doses today - and Auckland should hit the 90% first-dose target in the next five days.

Following the 100,000 milestone, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern set an ambitious new goal of hitting 150,000 doses by 8pm. As of 8.20pm, 128,767 jabs had been administered across New Zealand. Almost 38,000 of those were first doses.

"The team of 5 million have turned out in record numbers to protect whānau and loved ones. Super Saturday has exceeded expectations and has ensured as a country we are more protected from Covid-19," Ardern said.

"Keeping up this momentum over the coming weeks means we could become among the most vaccinated countries in the world, ensuring we are protected from the virus and can get back to the things we love."

Cantabrians led the way with their contributions - around 8pm more than 18,000 jabs had been given in the Canterbury and South Canterbury regions.

Auckland needs about 29,000 first-dose vaccines today to hit the 90% first-dose target - and at 6pm was sitting at around 8500. Officials believe the region will hit the 90% target in the next five days.

Yesterday, just over 69,000 jabs were administered, taking New Zealand's vaccination rate to 83.8% - 63.1% with both doses and 20.7% with one dose.

Vaccine clinics are opening across the country today as health workers target a 90% vaccination milestone in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have been going around the Wellington region, as they join the drive to get people vaccinated. And Kiwi A-list stars including Lorde and Taika Waititi have beamed in from the US to join today's Vaxathon.

In Auckland, 300 pre-booked people will have their vaccination on board an Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet, in business class. In Gisborne, four clinics are offering live music, cheeseburgers and tickets to Rhythm and Vines.

- additional reporting ODT