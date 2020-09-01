Tuesday, 1 September 2020

'These things happen': Judith Collins on husband getting racist abuse

    1. Star News
    2. National

    National leader Judith Collins is philosophical about her husband receiving racist abuse after controversial social media posts.

    Collins spoke to media after David Wong-Tung, shared memes on Facebook from a page called the National Party's Meme Working Group, including one comparing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Marvel character The Incredible Hulk.

    He faced a barrage of social media criticism and was attacked online himself with racist comments.

    Asked about attacks on her husband online, Collins said: "These things happen".

    She reiterated that she did not post the memes herself.

    The meme, showing Ardern tinged green and labelled "The Incredible Sulk", is captioned:
    "Don't make me angry. You won't like me when I'm angry."

    The green school and growing crystals
    Collins this morning said the level of anger from other schools over the Government's $11.7m infrastructure spend on New Plymouth's private Green School was clear during her visit to the city yesterday.

    She said if there is no contract with the school, the funding should be reversed.

    Asked about the school's curriculum, she said there is "possibly not a huge amount of support for growing crystals and planting them", referring to a "sacred ceremony" run by a school parent that included planting crystals with the school's students.

    Collins said the government should release the business case, including any analysis from the Treasury, that led to the funding being approved.

    Another of the Facebook posts. Photo: Screenshot / Facebook
    Another of the Facebook posts. Photo: Screenshot / Facebook

    She also said the Government was playing catch-up on testing border-facing workers, and ports should also be taken seriously given how contagious Covid-19 is.

    Collins said she was in the South Island last week and people in Invercargill were "very grumpy" about still being in alert level 2.

    Collins said she didn't have the same information the Government had, so she wasn't saying she wanted the South Island at alert level 1.

    She said she was concerned about the lack of productivity and had not made any decisions about moving the minimum amount of statutory leave to 10 days.

    She said care had to be taken about exploring deporting Brenton Tarrant to Australia because he had to spend the rest of his life behind bars without parole, and different states in Australia had different rules.

    Judith Collins has joked she can't get David Wong Tung, her husband for 40+ years, to do anything...
    Judith Collins has joked she can't get David Wong Tung, her husband for 40+ years, to do anything she suggests. Photo: Norrie Montgomery / NZH
    Yesterday Collins said she wouldn't have shared what her husband had online.

    "We've been together for 41 years. I've never been able to get him to do anything I tell him to do," she said.

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter