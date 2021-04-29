Three men arrested after alleged kidnapping, assault at uni hostel

Three people have been arrested following an alleged kidnapping, burglary and assault at a Wellington halls of residence.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the incident which occurred at the Te Puni hostel in Kelburn at 3.30pm on Tuesday.

In a statement police told the New Zealand Herald a 24-year-old man had been charged with burglary, kidnapping, threatening to kill, aggravated robbery, intent to injure and common assault.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping, threatening to kill, aggravated robbery, intent to injure, burglary, common assault and supply of cannabis.

And a 38-year-old man was also charged with kidnapping, threatening to kill, aggravated robbery, intent to injure, burglary and common assault.

A spokesperson from Victoria University of Wellington said its immediate response was to ensure that the affected students were safe and supported by appropriate services.

"Additional security has been put in place at Te Puni Village and will continue for the foreseeable future."

Police are still working to determine the circumstances and the alleged offenders are due to appear in court next Wednesday.