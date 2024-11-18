Troublesome twins fighting in the back seat caused crash

Troublesome twins ‘‘fighting’’ in the back of a car caused a mother to veer off and crash into a parked vehicle.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Douglas St, St Kilda, Dunedin, at 5.30pm on Saturday after reports of a crash.

A 26-year-old mother was driving down the street when her young twins started ‘‘fighting each other’’.

The mother got distracted by the pair and, while trying to split the fight up, veered off and crashed into a parked car, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Due to the age of the children, they were all taken to Dunedin Hospital for an assessment but were uninjured.

