Watch: Cop car mounts footpath in slow speed 'pursuit' of golf cart

    A police patrol car mounted the footpath and veered across the road as it tried to stop a "runaway golf cart", much to the amusement of Ngaruawahia residents.

    In one of two videos of the slow speed "pursuit", the golf cart is being driven along the footpath while the patrol car follows it - with lights and siren activated - before cutting across in front of it and doing a u-turn.

    Another video then shows the patrol car driving along the footpath as it turns a corner.

    The police car even manages to squeeze between a small tree and fence before noticing a power pole and then turning back onto the tarmac.

    In one of the videos a man can be heard laughing as the driver of the cart appears to taunt police, before saying "Oh my f****** God, runaway golf cart".

    A series of questions have been sent to police headquarters, but it appears the incident could follow the theft of 2 golf carts from the Ngaruawahia Golf Club.

    The club posted on its Facebook page that the carts had been stolen.

    However, two hours later, it updates the post to say they had been found.

    "UPDATE!! Carts recovered after a long process, many thanks to the local neighbourhood for their vigilance and support on apprehending the culprits," it wrote.

