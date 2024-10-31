Watch: PM presents 2024 ODT Class Act awards

The ODT Class Act awards celebrating the excellence of young people in the southern region were held in Dunedin this morning.

Each year, local high schools nominate their best and brightest pupils who then gather at a special awards ceremony in Dunedin, where they are presented with their Class Act certificates by the Prime Minister.

It’s been a difficult and challenging few years and makes us acutely aware of the importance and value of education, science and strong leadership.

The youth of the region have a big responsibility, for the future is in their hands. It is from this talented and ambitious group our future leaders in politics, arts, business, education and sports will emerge.

The Otago Daily Times Class Act programme began in 2000, with 26 of the 29 high schools in the newspaper’s primary circulation area each selecting one or two outstanding pupils to join that year’s class.

In this, its 25th year, 28 schools are participating. Between them, they have nominated 55 pupils as representative of the cream of Otago’s secondary school elite in 2024.