Friday, 23 October 2020

Westpac NZ Auckland staffer has Covid-19

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Westpac New Zealand has confirmed that a staff member at its head office has tested positive for Covid-19, and employees there are being asked to monitor their health.

    "A non-customer facing employee, who works at our corporate head office building in Auckland, has contracted Covid-19 from a close contact outside of Westpac," a spokesman said

    "As soon as becoming aware of contact with a Covid-positive person, the employee self-isolated. The self-isolation started last Friday evening and official advice is that the staff member would not have become infectious until Tuesday of this week."

    However, the spokesman said that as a precaution, the bank was conducting a deep clean of workspace and floor where the staff worked.

    He said other standard Covid-19 procedures, including asking the employee's colleagues to monitor their health, had been implemented.

    "We're in frequent contact with this employee and are offering full support," the spokesman added.

     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter