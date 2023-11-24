What you need to know about the coalition

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) with deputy Winston Peters (right) and Act leader David Seymour signed a coalition deal today, 40 days after the general election was held. Photo: Getty Images

National's foreign buyers tax will not go ahead, NZ First has secured a $1.2 billion regional infrastructure fund, and the new government will support a Treaty Principles bill to Select Committee.

ACT's policy for a Minister for Regulation will be accompanied by the disestablishment of the current Productivity Commission. Firearms laws will also be reformed.

The centre-right National Party won the largest share of votes in the October 14 general election but needs the support of both right-wing Act and populist NZ First parties to form a majority government.

After weeks of negotiations, the parties today unveiled the details of their coalition agreements this morning, with National making separate deals with each partner.

Major points

• National's tax cuts will continue, but the parties do not promise any further tax cuts beyond 2024, and via the agreement with NZ First it will no longer be funded through a tax on foreign buyers - instead the money will be found through reprioritisation and other revenue gathering.

• The parties confirm no ongoing commitment to income tax changes, including threshold adjustments, beyond those to be delivered in 2024, and recognise that details of the Fiscal Plan may be subject to amendment in response to significant new information or events

• Public sector agencies will each have expenditure reduction targets "informed by the increase in back office head count at that agency since 2017"

• The parties will introduce a Treaty Principles Bill based on existing ACT policy and support it to a Select Committee as soon as practicable

• A Regional Infrastructure Fund, proposed by New Zealand First, that will have $1.2 billion in capital funding

• A new agency accountable to the Minister for Regulation will assess the quality of new and existing regulation. This agency proposed by ACT will be funded by disestablishing the Productivity Commission

• ACT's policy to speed up the restoration of interest deductibility has been adopted, along with the parties tenancy law proposals like a "pet bond"

• In addition to National's gangs and youth crime policies, the parties have agreed with ACT to re-write the Arms Act, and agreed with NZ First to train no fewer than 500 new police

• Firearms law will be reviewed and reformed

• National's commitment to requiring an hour each day of reading, writing and maths will be adopted, along with ACT's policy to reintroduce partnership (charter) schools and allowing state schools to become one

• National's commitments to the "taxpayers' receipt", removing two farming regulations for every new one introduced have been abandoned. The commitment to a new medical school will be subject to a full cost-benefit analysis

• The flexibility of the Medium Density Residential Standards will be accompanied by ACT's plan to share a portion of GST from new builds with councils

• National's fiscal plan, tax plan, 100-day plan and 100-point economic plan will go ahead, with exceptions as specified in the agreements

• The current review of the Emissions Trading Scheme will be stopped "to restore confidence and certainty to the carbon trading market"

• NZ First secured a Select Committee inquiry into banking competition, focused on competitiveness, customer services, and profitability

• NZ First got agreement to explore options to strengthen the Grocery Commissioner and address lack of a third entrant

• Assessment and response to the impact of energy prices on inflation, and the impact of inflation on average tax rates will be assessed by 2026

• "Moderate" increases to the minimum wage each year

• Establishment of an "essential worker" planning mechanism will be investigated

• A study into New Zealand's fuel security needs will be commissioned

• The National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity will be urgently reviewed, the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020 and the National Environmental Standards for Freshwater will be replaced, and work on the new Significant Natural Areas will be ceased

• The Overseas Investment Act will be amended to limit ministerial decision making to national security concerns, with those decisions more timely

• Fair pay agreements and Labour's replacements for the RMA will be repealed by Christmas. New resource management laws will be "premised on the enjoyment of property rights as a guiding principle"

• Ban on offshore oil and gas exploration to be repealed.

Ministerial portfolios

NATIONAL PARTY MINISTERS

Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Minister for National Security and Intelligence

Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services

Nicola Willis

Minister of Finance

Minister for the Public Service

Minister for Social Investment

Associate Minister of Climate Change

Chris Bishop

Minister of Housing Minister for Infrastructure

Minister Responsible for RMA Reform

Minister for Sport and Recreation

Leader of the House

Associate Minister of Finance

Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Minister for Pacific Peoples

Simeon Brown

Minister for Energy

Minister of Local Government

Minister of Transport

Minister for Auckland

Deputy Leader of the House

Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

Minister of Immigration

Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

Minister of Justice

Minister for State Owned Enterprises

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

Louise Upston

Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector

Minister for Social Development and Employment

Minister for Child Poverty Reduction

Judith Collins

Attorney-General Minister of Defence

Minister for Digitising Government

Minister Responsible for the GCSB

Minister Responsible for the NZSIS

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology

Minister for Space

Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques

Mark Mitchell

Minister of Corrections

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Minister of Police

Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Minister of Forestry

Minister for Hunting and Fishing

Minister for Trade Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs

Tama Potaka

Minister of Conservation

Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti Minister for Māori Development

Minister for Whānau Ora Associate

Minister of Housing (Social Housing)

Matt Doocey

Minister for ACC

Minister for Mental Health

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

Minister for Youth Associate

Minister of Health Associate

Minister of Transport

Melissa Lee

Minister for Economic Development

Minister for Ethnic Communities

Minister for Media and Communications

Associate Minister for ACC

NATIONAL PARTY MINISTERS OUTSIDE CABINET

Simon Watts

Minister of Climate Change

Minister of Revenue

Penny Simmonds

Minister for Disability Issues

Minister for the Environment

Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills

Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment

Chris Penk

Minister for Building and Construction

Minister for Land Information

Minister for Veterans

Associate Minister of Defence

Associate Minister of Immigration

Nicola Grigg

Minister of State for Trade

Minister for Women Associate

Minister of Agriculture (Horticulture)

Andrew Bayly

Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing

Minister of Statistics

ACT MINISTERS

David Seymour

Deputy Prime Minister (from 31 May 2025)

Minister for Regulation Associate

Minister of Education (Partnership Schools)

Associate Minister of Finance

Associate Minister of Health (Pharmac)

Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

Nicole McKee

Minister for Courts

Associate Minister of Justice (Firearms)

Andrew Hoggard (outside Cabinet)

Minister for Biosecurity Minister for Food Safety

Associate Minister of Agriculture (Animal Welfare, Skills)

Associate Minister for the Environment

Karen Chhour (outside Cabinet)

Minister for Children

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

Simon Court MP

Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Infrastructure

Minister Responsible for RMA Reform

NEW ZEALAND FIRST MINISTERS

Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister (until 31 May 2025)

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minister for Racing

Shane Jones

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

Minister for Regional Development

Minister for Resources Associate

Minister of Finance Associate Minister for Energy

Casey Costello

Minister of Customs Minister for Seniors

Associate Minister of Health

Associate Minister of Immigration

Associate Minister of Police

Mark Patterson (outside Cabinet)

Minister for Rural Communities

Associate Minister of Agriculture

Jenny Marcroft MP

Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Media and Communications