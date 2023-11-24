Friday, 24 November 2023

What you need to know about the coalition

    Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) with deputy Winston Peters (right) and Act leader David...
    Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) with deputy Winston Peters (right) and Act leader David Seymour signed a coalition deal today, 40 days after the general election was held. Photo: Getty Images
    National's foreign buyers tax will not go ahead, NZ First has secured a $1.2 billion regional infrastructure fund, and the new government will support a Treaty Principles bill to Select Committee.

    ACT's policy for a Minister for Regulation will be accompanied by the disestablishment of the current Productivity Commission. Firearms laws will also be reformed.

    The centre-right National Party won the largest share of votes in the October 14 general election but needs the support of both right-wing Act and populist NZ First parties to form a majority government.

    After weeks of negotiations, the parties today unveiled the details of their coalition agreements this morning, with National making separate deals with each partner. 

    Major points

    • National's tax cuts will continue, but the parties do not promise any further tax cuts beyond 2024, and via the agreement with NZ First it will no longer be funded through a tax on foreign buyers - instead the money will be found through reprioritisation and other revenue gathering.

    • The parties confirm no ongoing commitment to income tax changes, including threshold adjustments, beyond those to be delivered in 2024, and recognise that details of the Fiscal Plan may be subject to amendment in response to significant new information or events

    • Public sector agencies will each have expenditure reduction targets "informed by the increase in back office head count at that agency since 2017"

    • The parties will introduce a Treaty Principles Bill based on existing ACT policy and support it to a Select Committee as soon as practicable

    • A Regional Infrastructure Fund, proposed by New Zealand First, that will have $1.2 billion in capital funding

    • A new agency accountable to the Minister for Regulation will assess the quality of new and existing regulation. This agency proposed by ACT will be funded by disestablishing the Productivity Commission

    • ACT's policy to speed up the restoration of interest deductibility has been adopted, along with the parties tenancy law proposals like a "pet bond"

    • In addition to National's gangs and youth crime policies, the parties have agreed with ACT to re-write the Arms Act, and agreed with NZ First to train no fewer than 500 new police

    • Firearms law will be reviewed and reformed

    • National's commitment to requiring an hour each day of reading, writing and maths will be adopted, along with ACT's policy to reintroduce partnership (charter) schools and allowing state schools to become one

    • National's commitments to the "taxpayers' receipt", removing two farming regulations for every new one introduced have been abandoned. The commitment to a new medical school will be subject to a full cost-benefit analysis

    • The flexibility of the Medium Density Residential Standards will be accompanied by ACT's plan to share a portion of GST from new builds with councils

    • National's fiscal plan, tax plan, 100-day plan and 100-point economic plan will go ahead, with exceptions as specified in the agreements

    • The current review of the Emissions Trading Scheme will be stopped "to restore confidence and certainty to the carbon trading market"

    • NZ First secured a Select Committee inquiry into banking competition, focused on competitiveness, customer services, and profitability

    • NZ First got agreement to explore options to strengthen the Grocery Commissioner and address lack of a third entrant

    • Assessment and response to the impact of energy prices on inflation, and the impact of inflation on average tax rates will be assessed by 2026

    • "Moderate" increases to the minimum wage each year

    • Establishment of an "essential worker" planning mechanism will be investigated

    • A study into New Zealand's fuel security needs will be commissioned

    • The National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity will be urgently reviewed, the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020 and the National Environmental Standards for Freshwater will be replaced, and work on the new Significant Natural Areas will be ceased

    • The Overseas Investment Act will be amended to limit ministerial decision making to national security concerns, with those decisions more timely

    • Fair pay agreements and Labour's replacements for the RMA will be repealed by Christmas. New resource management laws will be "premised on the enjoyment of property rights as a guiding principle"

    • Ban on offshore oil and gas exploration to be repealed.

    Ministerial portfolios

    NATIONAL PARTY MINISTERS

    • Christopher Luxon

    Prime Minister
    Minister for National Security and Intelligence
    Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services

    • Nicola Willis

    Minister of Finance
    Minister for the Public Service
    Minister for Social Investment
    Associate Minister of Climate Change

    • Chris Bishop

    Minister of Housing Minister for Infrastructure
    Minister Responsible for RMA Reform
    Minister for Sport and Recreation
    Leader of the House
    Associate Minister of Finance

    • Dr Shane Reti

    Minister of Health
    Minister for Pacific Peoples

    • Simeon Brown

    Minister for Energy
    Minister of Local Government
    Minister of Transport
    Minister for Auckland
    Deputy Leader of the House

    • Erica Stanford

    Minister of Education
    Minister of Immigration

    • Paul Goldsmith

    Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage
    Minister of Justice
    Minister for State Owned Enterprises
    Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

    • Louise Upston

    Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector
    Minister for Social Development and Employment
    Minister for Child Poverty Reduction

    • Judith Collins

    Attorney-General Minister of Defence
    Minister for Digitising Government
    Minister Responsible for the GCSB
    Minister Responsible for the NZSIS
    Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology
    Minister for Space
    Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques

    • Mark Mitchell

    Minister of Corrections
    Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Minister of Police

    • Todd McClay

    Minister of Agriculture
    Minister of Forestry
    Minister for Hunting and Fishing
    Minister for Trade Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs

    • Tama Potaka

    Minister of Conservation
    Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti Minister for Māori Development
    Minister for Whānau Ora Associate
    Minister of Housing (Social Housing)

    • Matt Doocey

    Minister for ACC
    Minister for Mental Health
    Minister for Tourism and Hospitality
    Minister for Youth Associate
    Minister of Health Associate
    Minister of Transport

    • Melissa Lee

    Minister for Economic Development
    Minister for Ethnic Communities
    Minister for Media and Communications
    Associate Minister for ACC

    NATIONAL PARTY MINISTERS OUTSIDE CABINET

    • Simon Watts

    Minister of Climate Change
    Minister of Revenue

    • Penny Simmonds

    Minister for Disability Issues
    Minister for the Environment
    Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills
    Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment

    • Chris Penk

    Minister for Building and Construction
    Minister for Land Information
    Minister for Veterans
    Associate Minister of Defence
    Associate Minister of Immigration

    • Nicola Grigg

    Minister of State for Trade
    Minister for Women Associate
    Minister of Agriculture (Horticulture)

    • Andrew Bayly

    Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
    Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing
    Minister of Statistics

    ACT MINISTERS

    • David Seymour

    Deputy Prime Minister (from 31 May 2025)
    Minister for Regulation Associate
    Minister of Education (Partnership Schools)
    Associate Minister of Finance
    Associate Minister of Health (Pharmac)

    • Brooke van Velden

    Minister of Internal Affairs
    Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

    Nicole McKee

    Minister for Courts
    Associate Minister of Justice (Firearms)

    • Andrew Hoggard (outside Cabinet)

    Minister for Biosecurity Minister for Food Safety
    Associate Minister of Agriculture (Animal Welfare, Skills)
    Associate Minister for the Environment

    • Karen Chhour (outside Cabinet)

    Minister for Children
    Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

    • Simon Court MP

    Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Infrastructure
    Minister Responsible for RMA Reform

    NEW ZEALAND FIRST MINISTERS

    • Winston Peters

    Deputy Prime Minister (until 31 May 2025)
    Minister of Foreign Affairs
    Minister for Racing

    • Shane Jones

    Minister for Oceans and Fisheries
    Minister for Regional Development
    Minister for Resources Associate
    Minister of Finance Associate Minister for Energy

    • Casey Costello

    Minister of Customs Minister for Seniors
    Associate Minister of Health
    Associate Minister of Immigration
    Associate Minister of Police

    Mark Patterson (outside Cabinet)

    Minister for Rural Communities
    Associate Minister of Agriculture

    • Jenny Marcroft MP

    Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Media and Communications

    RNZ