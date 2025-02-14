Whisky distillery strikes gold

Scapegrace Distilling Co co-founder Daniel McLaughlin (left) and master distiller Anthony Lawry. PHOTO: LAUREN PATTEMORE

Tarras distillery Scapegrace has won a gold medal at the World Whisky Awards in London.

The award was won by its Vanguard Whisky brand, which was judged best in category of the single-malt no-age statement category.

Scapegrace co-founder Mark Neal said it was a "milestone moment" for the Scapegrace team.

"The World Whisky Awards represent the pinnacle of international whisky competitions, so winning this award is a massive achievement for us."

Vanguard was distilled with glacial waters from the Southern Alps, using locally grown barley, he said.

The end result was a "Highland malt-esque whisky, which is rich, elegant and subtle".

Scapegrace’s Ephemeral Whisky, which has previously won medals in other competitions, also picked up a silver medal this year.

The awards involve a series of US and European judging rounds, culminating in a final evaluation in London in early February.

Vanguard is barrelled in virgin French oak, using New Zealand Laureate malt. Notes describe it as tasting of poached pears, vanilla custard and Anzac biscuits.

Scapegrace was founded in 2014 by Mr Neal, Daniel McLaughlin and Richard Bourke.

The company is building New Zealand’s largest distillery on the banks of Lake Dunstan.

— APL