'Whole bunch of vomit bags': Flight turned back after severe turbulence

File photo: RNZ: Nate McKinnon

An Air New Zealand flight was turned around after experiencing severe turbulence while trying to land in Dunedin earlier today.

Flight NZ681 between Wellington and Dunedin attempted to land twice but then turned back to the capital on Wednesday morning

An airport announcement in Dunedin said it was due to severe turbulence and wind shear.

One of the passengers, Megan, told RNZ several people vomited as the flight neared Dunedin.

Another passenger Jenny said the crew had been reassuring and everyone had been rebooked on later flights before relanding in Wellington.

She praised the Air New Zealand crew, saying they were professional and personable despite the vomit.

"I remember handing a whole bunch of vomit bags over to the flight crew and I said: 'Oh, what a job'. And they go: 'Nah, it's all part of it' like it's not a big deal and that kind of reassurance that you get from your flight crew just really helps."

MetService has a strong wind watch in place for coastal areas of Dunedin and Clutha until 5pm today for possible severe southwest gales in exposed places.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said challenging weather across the country was affecting flights.

He confirmed flight NZ681 was unable to land due to strong winds.

"Our customer care and airport teams are working to re-accomodate customers in both Wellington and Dunedin on the next available services," he said.

Air New Zealand said it was the only flight disruption to or from Dunedin.

New Plymouth 7-year-old Thijs was on the flight with his mother and said it had been a bit scary.

He said if their holiday was delayed they would at least get to see friends in Wellington.