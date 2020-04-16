Will McDonald's be open after lockdown?

You could be having takeaways for dinner next week if New Zealand's alert level is lowered.

If your home-made versions of your favourite takeaways haven't lived up to the real thing, don't worry: McDonald's, KFC, and Domino's are all expected to reopen under alert level 3.

While not all businesses will be allowed to reopen under alert level 3, food deliveries and drive-thru food orders will be.

But they would need to follow strict protocol: staff members will need to work one metre apart from one another, food delivery or pick up must be contactless and customers cannot enter stores.

Workplaces will need to be spick, span and sanitised and workers must practise good hygiene habits, the Government's Covid-19 website says.

If you've been craving a McFix during the lockdown, you're in luck: McDonald's restaurants that have a drive-thru and offer McDelivery [through Uber Eats or DoorDash] will be open under level 3, a spokesman said.

"Our priority is to provide a safe and happy place for staff and customers," he said.

"As we receive more details we will be able to finalise what the reopening plan will look like and timing.

"Prior to the alert level 4 lockdown we introduced a number of additional procedures around cleaning, hygiene and contactless service above and beyond existing practices. We plan to reopen with further enhancements and to incorporate directives for things like physical distancing."

Photo: Getty

Staff have been working tirelessly on planning the chain's reopening since 170 golden arches stores shut on March 25, he said.

"This covers everything from working with local suppliers and our distribution partner, to staffing and training, to restaurant operations, and our offering to customers."

If you Domino's is expecting to reopen for contactless deliveries as the alert level lessens and hiring more drivers to deliver the goods.

"We have had a number of messages from customers who are looking forward to enjoying their favourite Domino's pizza again so I'm sure they will be very happy with the announcement today," a spokeswoman said.

"Based on an increase in deliveries pre-lockdown and examining trends around the world, we anticipate an increased level of deliveries once we open again, as many people remain at home, which is why we are looking to hire up to 1000 new team members to deliver safely to our communities around the country."

Additional cleaning, hygiene and contactless services were added to the company's existing measures before the lockdown, which will be built on to include physical distancing, she said.

"At a time when many Kiwis are losing their jobs, we want to be able to give the successful candidates the reassurance that when we re-open they have not only a new job to go to but a possible new career."prefer KFC, the restaurant's drive-thrus are expected to reopen for your fried chicken hit.

And when it comes to footing the food bill, contactless payment, be it online or paywave, will be best practise, a Hospitality New Zealand spokeswoman said.

The advocacy group is working directly with the Minister Kris Faafoi and the team from MBIE on what the new level 3 guidelines were.

"At this stage we are still asking for further clarification especially around the requirement for business operators to have a Covid-19 health and safety plan.

"Most hospitality operators are set up for dine-in, our advice to members considering to open during level 3 is to ensure they can viably operate during these restrictions."

MBIE has indicated that the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's message of physical distancing, contact tracing and a Covid-19 health and safety plan should be followed, she said.

Uber Eats is expected to resume the contactless home delivery methods that were in place before lockdown.

"We understand that you may be relying more on food delivery right now," an earlier email to customers said.

"If you prefer, you can leave a note in the Uber Eats app to ask your delivery person to leave your food at the door."

- NZ Herald