Monday, 11 May 2020

Young home buyers eye up South Island properties

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Photo: File
    Photo: File
    More first home buyers were looking to get onto the property ladder than usual during April, especially in the South Island.

    Figures from the TradeMe Property Price Index show the number of 18 to 29-year-olds browsing property on the website increased by 38 per cent compared to the year before.

    TradeMe Property head Nigel Jeffries put the increase down to the Reserve Bank's decision to scrap the requirement to have a 20 percent deposit.

    Interest was particularly higher in the South Island, with Queenstown-Lakes, South Otago and Wanaka seeing the largest jump in online traffic.

    The average asking price for properties in the Wellington Region also hit the $700,000 mark for the first time.

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg