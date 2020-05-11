Young home buyers eye up South Island properties

Photo: File

More first home buyers were looking to get onto the property ladder than usual during April, especially in the South Island.

Figures from the TradeMe Property Price Index show the number of 18 to 29-year-olds browsing property on the website increased by 38 per cent compared to the year before.

TradeMe Property head Nigel Jeffries put the increase down to the Reserve Bank's decision to scrap the requirement to have a 20 percent deposit.

Interest was particularly higher in the South Island, with Queenstown-Lakes, South Otago and Wanaka seeing the largest jump in online traffic.

The average asking price for properties in the Wellington Region also hit the $700,000 mark for the first time.